NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

By VOICE of the Valley
December 20, 2016
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special meeting of the Black Diamond City Council is being called for Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. at the Black Diamond Council Chambers, 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington.

Items to be discussed at the special meeting are: 1) Public Comments, 2)Mayor’s Proposed Ordinance Adopting 2017 Budget, 3) Councilmember Weber’s Substitute 2017 Budget Ordinance , 4) Ordinance Amending 2016 Budget, 5) Department Reports, 6) Mayor’s Report, 7) Councilmember Reports, and 8) Attorney Report.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted the Tuesday prior to the meeting at the Council Chambers, City Hall and on the City’s website www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us.

For further information contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700.

DATED this 20th day of December, 2016.

Brenda L. Martinez

City Clerk

