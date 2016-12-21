Fairway Library – January Events
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058
425.226.0522
January 2017 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
Children & Families
Family Story Times
Thursday, January 12, 19 and 26, 10am
Friday, January 13, 20 and 27, 10am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Teens
Game On!
Thursday, January 5, 4pm
Grades 4-12.
Play video games in the library!
Chess @ the Library
Friday, January 6, 4pm
Grades 4-12.
All skill levels are welcome.
Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.
Intro to Kerbal Space Program
Saturday, January 7, 1pm
Presented by the Museum of Flight.
Ages 10 to 17.
Build a virtual rocket, launch it, and get it into orbit as you learn how to play the award-winning game Kerbal Space Program!
Please register.
Books & Bites
Tuesday, January 10, 7pm
Grades 6-12.
Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more.
Study Zone
Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-5pm
Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-7pm
No Study Zone on January 1 and 16.
Grades K-12.
Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Adults
Democracy In Action
Sunday, January 8, 3-4pm
Democracy works best with all our participation. Join your neighbors and spend time contacting your legislators about issues that are important to you.
The Friends of the Library will provide:
-Contact information
-Issue information and bill progress
-Stamps, envelopes, blank postcards
Free Tax Help
Monday, January 9, 23 and 30, 5-8pm
Thursday, January 12, 19 and 26, 12-3pm
Saturday, January 14, 21 and 28, 10am-2pm
United Way of King County offers free help with your taxes.
Please bring your social security card, photo ID, all tax statements, health insurance information.
It’s also recommended to bring last year’s tax return and a bank account number and routing number.
Drop in, no appointment needed.
Fairwood Afternoon Book Club
Idea Man by Paul Allen
Wednesday, January 11, 12pm
Lively Minds Book Club
The Whistling Season by Ivan Doig
Tuesday, January 17, 7pm
Great Bear Rainforest – Dynamic Ecosystem
Sunday, January 29, 2–3:30pm
Bundle up for an armchair adventure to British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest-the largest remaining temperate rainforest on the planet.
With an extensive coastline, islands, fjords and 2,000 salmon-bearing rivers, the Great Bear Rainforest is an ecological wonder with a 10,000 year old history of First Nations people and an amazing ecosystem of forest, whales, salmon, rain wolves and the unique white furred Kermode bear.
Join Patrick Freeny, who has spent over 20 years sailing and exploring the coast of the Great Bear Rainforest, to learn of the people, the threats and the extensive ecology of this Pacific coast treasure.
Featuring breathtaking photographs by National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen.
Talk Time Classes
Thursdays, 7pm
Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world. Free.
Registration not required.
