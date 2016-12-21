Fairway Library – January Events

Fairwood Library

17009 140th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058

425.226.0522

January 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Teens

Adults

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Thursday, January 12, 19 and 26, 10am

Friday, January 13, 20 and 27, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Teens

Game On!

Thursday, January 5, 4pm

Grades 4-12.

Play video games in the library!

Chess @ the Library

Friday, January 6, 4pm

Grades 4-12.

All skill levels are welcome.

Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.

Intro to Kerbal Space Program

Saturday, January 7, 1pm

Presented by the Museum of Flight.

Ages 10 to 17.

Build a virtual rocket, launch it, and get it into orbit as you learn how to play the award-winning game Kerbal Space Program!

Please register.

Books & Bites

Tuesday, January 10, 7pm

Grades 6-12.

Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more.

Study Zone

Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-5pm

Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-7pm

No Study Zone on January 1 and 16.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults

Democracy In Action

Sunday, January 8, 3-4pm

Democracy works best with all our participation. Join your neighbors and spend time contacting your legislators about issues that are important to you.

The Friends of the Library will provide:

-Contact information

-Issue information and bill progress

-Stamps, envelopes, blank postcards

Free Tax Help

Monday, January 9, 23 and 30, 5-8pm

Thursday, January 12, 19 and 26, 12-3pm

Saturday, January 14, 21 and 28, 10am-2pm

United Way of King County offers free help with your taxes.

Please bring your social security card, photo ID, all tax statements, health insurance information.

It’s also recommended to bring last year’s tax return and a bank account number and routing number.

Drop in, no appointment needed.

Fairwood Afternoon Book Club

Idea Man by Paul Allen

Wednesday, January 11, 12pm

Lively Minds Book Club

The Whistling Season by Ivan Doig

Tuesday, January 17, 7pm

Great Bear Rainforest – Dynamic Ecosystem

Sunday, January 29, 2–3:30pm

Bundle up for an armchair adventure to British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest-the largest remaining temperate rainforest on the planet.

With an extensive coastline, islands, fjords and 2,000 salmon-bearing rivers, the Great Bear Rainforest is an ecological wonder with a 10,000 year old history of First Nations people and an amazing ecosystem of forest, whales, salmon, rain wolves and the unique white furred Kermode bear.

Join Patrick Freeny, who has spent over 20 years sailing and exploring the coast of the Great Bear Rainforest, to learn of the people, the threats and the extensive ecology of this Pacific coast treasure.

Featuring breathtaking photographs by National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen.

Talk Time Classes

Thursdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world. Free.

Registration not required.