Black Diamond City Council Meeting Agenda

Black Diamond City Council Meeting Agenda

By VOICE of the Valley
December 21, 2016
Attached is the notice and agenda for the December 22, 2016 special meeting of the Black Diamond City Council.  Please note there is only material for items 1, 2, and 3 on the website.  No other material was provided from the Councilmember who requested items 3, 4, and 5 be added.  To view the material go to www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us and click “In the Spotlight” on the homepage and then click “Current Council packet material”.

