Maple Valley Library – January Events

Maple Valley Library

21844 SE 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425.432.4620

January 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

Children & Families

Family Pajama Story Times

Monday, January 23 and 30, 7pm

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Preschool Story Times

Tuesday, January 24 and 31, 10:30am

Wednesday, January 25, 10:30am

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Lifting Literacy with the Tahoma Reading Specialists

Saturday, January 28, 10am

Join us at the Maple Valley Library for games, snacks, tours, free books, and magic! Drop in any time with your family between 10am and Noon to enjoy the fun and talk to a reading specialist about your child’s particular reading needs.

Magician Jeff Evans will be performing at 10:30am. Strolling magic with Jeff, 10-10:30am and 11:15zm-Noon.

Tweens & Teens

Study Zone

Tuesday, January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 5pm

Grades K-12.

Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Game On!

Thursday, January 12, 4pm

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Play video games at the library!

Teen Advisory Board Meeting

Tuesday, January 17, 4pm

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Volunteer and give input for how to best serve teens at the library.

Anime Afternoon

Saturday, January 21, 2pm

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Come watch Anime, meet other Anime enthusiasts, make candy sushi and snack on other fun Japanese snacks.

Adults

Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting

Wednesday, January 4, 7pm

Maple Valley Tuesday Evening Book Group

The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George

Tuesday, January 10, 7pm

Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group

The Oregon Trail by Rinker Buck

Wednesday, January 11, 10am

Computer Class: Microsoft Excel 2013, Level 2

Thursday, January 12, 10:30am

Registration required beginning December 29 online, in person or by calling 425.432.4620.

Release Contacts

Jackie Brown, 425.369.3275, jabrown@kcls.org

Julie Acteson, 425.369.3273, jbacteson@kcls.org