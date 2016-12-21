Maple Valley Library – January Events
Maple Valley Library
21844 SE 248th Street
Maple Valley, WA 98038
425.432.4620
January 2017 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
Children & Families
Family Pajama Story Times
Monday, January 23 and 30, 7pm
Ages 3 to 7 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Preschool Story Times
Tuesday, January 24 and 31, 10:30am
Wednesday, January 25, 10:30am
Ages 3 to 7 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Lifting Literacy with the Tahoma Reading Specialists
Saturday, January 28, 10am
Join us at the Maple Valley Library for games, snacks, tours, free books, and magic! Drop in any time with your family between 10am and Noon to enjoy the fun and talk to a reading specialist about your child’s particular reading needs.
Magician Jeff Evans will be performing at 10:30am. Strolling magic with Jeff, 10-10:30am and 11:15zm-Noon.
Tweens & Teens
Study Zone
Tuesday, January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 5pm
Grades K-12.
Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.
Game On!
Thursday, January 12, 4pm
Middle school, junior high and high school ages.
Play video games at the library!
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
Tuesday, January 17, 4pm
Middle school, junior high and high school ages.
Volunteer and give input for how to best serve teens at the library.
Anime Afternoon
Saturday, January 21, 2pm
Middle school, junior high and high school ages.
Come watch Anime, meet other Anime enthusiasts, make candy sushi and snack on other fun Japanese snacks.
Adults
Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting
Wednesday, January 4, 7pm
Maple Valley Tuesday Evening Book Group
The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George
Tuesday, January 10, 7pm
Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group
The Oregon Trail by Rinker Buck
Wednesday, January 11, 10am
Computer Class: Microsoft Excel 2013, Level 2
Thursday, January 12, 10:30am
Registration required beginning December 29 online, in person or by calling 425.432.4620.
