Renton Library – January Events

Renton Library

100 Mill Avenue S

Renton, WA 98057

425.226.6043

January 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, January 9, 23 and 30, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Reading with Rover

Thursday, January 12, 6pm

For school-age children accompanied by an adult. No younger siblings.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

Space is limited. Sign-in sheet is at the door.

DIY Slime

Tuesday, January 17, 4pm

Grades 1-12.

Would you like to gross out your friends and family? Come make gooey, slippery slime at the library.

Get ready to get your hands dirty!

Big Play Date

Thursday, January 19, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Fitness Fun

Tuesday, January 24, 4pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Join us for fun workout stations and activities! You can challenge yourself or a friend!

Coloring & Cocoa

Thursday, January 26, 4pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Come to the library, choose your favorite page (or ten!) to color, drink hot cocoa and enjoy!

Family Movie: Happy Feet

Friday, January 27, 3:45pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Light refreshments served.

Fire Fighter Story Time

Monday, January 30, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

We’ll have local fire fighters show and tell their equipment.

Teens

StorySlam

Thursday, January 19, 4pm

Young writers and artists ages 5 to 17 are invited to join Story Slam!

Read a creative writing piece of your own original work in front of a live audience. The only requirement is that the reading must be done out loud and cannot exceed the five minute mark.

Cool prizes for the winners!

IdeaX: Music Café with Ableton

Wednesday, January 25, 5pm

Grades 5-12.

Use the Ableton Push 2 and Live to make your own amazing music!

Study Zone

Please call the library or go online for current schedule.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults

Worker Retraining Information

Wednesday, January 4 and 18, 1:30-3:30pm

Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.

Sign Up for ORCA LIFT’s Reduced Fares

Wednesday, January 4 and 25, 3:30–5:30pm

Drop in to register for ORCA LIFT, a reduced fare on area public transit for Income-qualified riders, ages 19 and older. To see if you qualify, check www.orcalift.com or call Multi-Service Center at 253.838.6810. Please bring ID and income verification documents.

A PATH from Homelessness

Thursday, January 5 and 19, 10am–12pm

Renton Library is partnering with Sound Mental Health to provide one-on-one referral services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or encountering barriers to accessing services.

Renton Mystery Book Group

Night and Day by Robert B. Parker

Thursday, January 5, 7pm

Employment One on One: Personalized Employment Assistance

Friday, January 6, 2:45pm, 3:30pm and 4:15pm

A private 45-minute appointment with a KCLS volunteer to discuss your career opportunities.

Topics can include: Making your resume stand out; Analyzing the job description; Interview practice; Creating a job search strategy; Changing careers; or a topic of your choice. Please bring a paper copy of your resume and check in at the Information Desk.

Make an appointment online or call the Renton Library.

The Harmonious Society of Tickle-Fiddle-Gentlemen: English Music Concert

Monday, January 9, 7:30pm

Enjoy an hour of vibrant music from 17th-century London with Seattle chamber group sound|counterpoint.

Performing on baroque-style instruments, sound|counterpoint presents a program of charming works for violin, oboe, recorder and harpsichord.

Renton River Runs Under It Book Club

Songs of Willow Frost by Jamie Ford

Thursday, January 19, 7pm

Insurance 101-Financial Preparedness Series Part 1

Thursday, January 26, 7pm

If a pipe bursts in your home, will your insurance cover the damage? How much do you understand about your Auto and Home Insurance Policies? Do you know what exactly is covered and when? Insurance agents Ella and Michelle will review the basics of auto, home, and renters insurance and answer any questions you may have.

Please register online or call the library.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-3pm

Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

To join, come to the class and register with the instructor.

Neighborhood Legal Clinics

Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm

The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues. This clinic location is in partnership with the Loren Miller Bar Association which provides a safe space for clients of color. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.

Available by appointment only.

Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and Noon, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment.

Talk Time Classes

Tuesdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.

Free. Registration not required.

Computer Classes

Please register.

Computer Basics

Wednesday, January 4, 7pm

Internet Level 1

Wednesday, January 11, 7:15pm

Internet Level 2

Wednesday, January 25, 7pm

One-on-One Computer Help

Mondays, 7–8:30pm