Renton Library – January Events
Renton Library
100 Mill Avenue S
Renton, WA 98057
425.226.6043
January 2017 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
Children & Families
Family Story Times
Monday, January 9, 23 and 30, 10am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Reading with Rover
Thursday, January 12, 6pm
For school-age children accompanied by an adult. No younger siblings.
Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.
Space is limited. Sign-in sheet is at the door.
DIY Slime
Tuesday, January 17, 4pm
Grades 1-12.
Would you like to gross out your friends and family? Come make gooey, slippery slime at the library.
Get ready to get your hands dirty!
Big Play Date
Thursday, January 19, 10am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.
Fitness Fun
Tuesday, January 24, 4pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Join us for fun workout stations and activities! You can challenge yourself or a friend!
Coloring & Cocoa
Thursday, January 26, 4pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Come to the library, choose your favorite page (or ten!) to color, drink hot cocoa and enjoy!
Family Movie: Happy Feet
Friday, January 27, 3:45pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Light refreshments served.
Fire Fighter Story Time
Monday, January 30, 10am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
We’ll have local fire fighters show and tell their equipment.
Teens
StorySlam
Thursday, January 19, 4pm
Young writers and artists ages 5 to 17 are invited to join Story Slam!
Read a creative writing piece of your own original work in front of a live audience. The only requirement is that the reading must be done out loud and cannot exceed the five minute mark.
Cool prizes for the winners!
IdeaX: Music Café with Ableton
Wednesday, January 25, 5pm
Grades 5-12.
Use the Ableton Push 2 and Live to make your own amazing music!
Study Zone
Please call the library or go online for current schedule.
Grades K-12.
Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Adults
Worker Retraining Information
Wednesday, January 4 and 18, 1:30-3:30pm
Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.
Sign Up for ORCA LIFT’s Reduced Fares
Wednesday, January 4 and 25, 3:30–5:30pm
Drop in to register for ORCA LIFT, a reduced fare on area public transit for Income-qualified riders, ages 19 and older. To see if you qualify, check www.orcalift.com or call Multi-Service Center at 253.838.6810. Please bring ID and income verification documents.
A PATH from Homelessness
Thursday, January 5 and 19, 10am–12pm
Renton Library is partnering with Sound Mental Health to provide one-on-one referral services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or encountering barriers to accessing services.
Renton Mystery Book Group
Night and Day by Robert B. Parker
Thursday, January 5, 7pm
Employment One on One: Personalized Employment Assistance
Friday, January 6, 2:45pm, 3:30pm and 4:15pm
A private 45-minute appointment with a KCLS volunteer to discuss your career opportunities.
Topics can include: Making your resume stand out; Analyzing the job description; Interview practice; Creating a job search strategy; Changing careers; or a topic of your choice. Please bring a paper copy of your resume and check in at the Information Desk.
Make an appointment online or call the Renton Library.
The Harmonious Society of Tickle-Fiddle-Gentlemen: English Music Concert
Monday, January 9, 7:30pm
Enjoy an hour of vibrant music from 17th-century London with Seattle chamber group sound|counterpoint.
Performing on baroque-style instruments, sound|counterpoint presents a program of charming works for violin, oboe, recorder and harpsichord.
Renton River Runs Under It Book Club
Songs of Willow Frost by Jamie Ford
Thursday, January 19, 7pm
Insurance 101-Financial Preparedness Series Part 1
Thursday, January 26, 7pm
If a pipe bursts in your home, will your insurance cover the damage? How much do you understand about your Auto and Home Insurance Policies? Do you know what exactly is covered and when? Insurance agents Ella and Michelle will review the basics of auto, home, and renters insurance and answer any questions you may have.
Please register online or call the library.
English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-3pm
Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.
To join, come to the class and register with the instructor.
Neighborhood Legal Clinics
Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm
The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues. This clinic location is in partnership with the Loren Miller Bar Association which provides a safe space for clients of color. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.
Available by appointment only.
Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and Noon, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment.
Talk Time Classes
Tuesdays, 7pm
Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.
Free. Registration not required.
Computer Classes
Please register.
Computer Basics
Wednesday, January 4, 7pm
Internet Level 1
Wednesday, January 11, 7:15pm
Internet Level 2
Wednesday, January 25, 7pm
One-on-One Computer Help
Mondays, 7–8:30pm
