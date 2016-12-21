Warning Over Lake Wilderness Cyanobacteria Bloom Has Ended

The Cyanobacteria bloom that plagued Lake Wilderness since mid-September has finally ended and warning signs have been removed. The bloom produced varying levels of cyanotoxins over an approximate 120-day period of bloom occurrences. Bloom toxins were over the recreational guideline threshold during some of those weeks and began to fall below the threshold in late October and November.

Toxin levels were falling even while thick bloom scums persisted. Toxicity testing is the only way to tell whether a bloom is producing toxins. Always exercise caution and avoid contact with bloom scums in any body of water. Cyanobacteria bloom toxins can threaten the health of people and pets if contacted or ingested.

Young children and pets are particularly at risk. Young children playing at the shoreline may contact the scum or get it in their mouths and pets may drink it or lick it off their fur. Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and eye or skin irritation.

If water with visible scum is contacted or ingested, notify your doctor or veterinary immediately and follow their instructions. Contact Diana at 425-413-8800 or diana.pistoll@maplevalleywa.gov or to learn more about blooms, view bloom photos, or view historical bloom data visit https://www.nwtoxicalgae.org/.

December 21, 2016