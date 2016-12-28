Firefighter Union Local #3186 Donates Bikes and More to the Black Diamond Community Center

Editor, the VOICE:

For the past six years, Lt. Torrey Knorr asks us how the Union Local 3186 (Mountain View Professional Firefighters) can help, what family can use food, toys, and other support. Every year we give him the name of one deserving family (low-income, no income, or some other challenge). Every year his union gives food and toys for all members of the selected family.

This year the single mom with five kids needed a lot of help. Food galore, toys for all, including a beautiful pink bike for a five-year old girl came in.

No child went without a bike, thanks to these wonderful firefighters from Local 3186, who brought in extra bikes we needed.

A thank you also to Commander Martinez, who heard we needed a few other items for our local kids and he opened his wallet (literally) and gave us a $90 gift card, and we bought a doll house and baby doll for two little girls.

Both groups always support the Black Diamond Community Center all year around.

Thank you,

Cheryl Hanson

Executive Director

Black Diamond Community Center