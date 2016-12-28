Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety News

December 12th ~ December 18th

Fires: 5

Emergency Medical Services: 45

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 2

Hazardous Conditions: 4

Service Calls: 3

Good Intent Calls: 13

False Alarm & False Calls: 4

Total: 76

On Wednesday December 14, 2016 at 2:21 pm in the 26500 block of 222nd Avenue SE, Maple Valley Fire, Kent Fire RFA, and Black Diamond Fire were dispatched to a residential structure fire. First arriving units saw heavy smoke showing from the one-story home. Firefighters searched the house and found a smoldering fire near the wood stove. The fire was quickly extinguished. Crews checked for fire extension and ventilated the house. The house was equipped with properly working smoke detectors and the occupants evacuated safely. No injuries were reported. The cause was from hot fireplace ashes. The house suffered heavy smoke damage, estimated at $60,000.

Scott Webster

Fire Marshal

Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety