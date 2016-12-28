New Year’s Resolution

In a few days we will be ringing in a brand New Year. Many will be celebrating with New Year’s resolutions and new commitments. Out with the old and in with the new. Many will resolve this year to start diets, to eat healthier and my favorite, to start an exercise program. Don’t get me wrong, I think New Year’s resolutions are great, and I think that everyone should have goals to change for the better, and what better time than the New Year. Yet as important as ringing in the new, there is something even more important.

When we think of new, we think of changing things on the outside. The reason we go on diets, eat healthier and work out is so we can live longer and look better. There is nothing wrong with that, I want to feel good and have more energy into my later years. But what we should be most concerned about is not what we look like on the outside, but what we are on the inside – specifically the condition of our hearts, the spiritual condition rather than the physical condition. Diet and fitness will help with the physical heart, but it does not remedy the greater heart problem. The Lord tells us: “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; who can understand it? I, the LORD, search the heart, I test the mind, Even to give to each man according to his ways.”- Jeremiah 17:9,10.

This condition of the heart is very serious; the prophet Isaiah says it separates us from the living God —Isaiah 59:2. The diagnosis is a righteous one. God must punish sin, or He would not be a righteous and just God. Yet because God is also a God of mercy and love, He provided us a way of salvation in Jesus Christ. Jesus came and died for our sins and the Bible says, “He who believes in the Son has eternal life; but he who does not obey the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.” – John 3:36.

Now what does this have to do with New Year’s resolutions? The Bible says: “if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature; the old things passed away; behold, new things have come.”- 2 Corinthians 5:17. What does this mean? “Just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.”- Romans 6:4. In other words, your sins are forgiven in Christ, now live for Him in that newness: “If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed” – John 8:36.

This resolution is not dependant on you, but rather dependant on Christ. Do not just make a New Year resolution for the flesh, make it for life, trust in Christ and to find rest for your soul.

Would you like to know more? We would love to speak with you, call us at 425-432-0634, or contact us at www.taylorcreekchurch.org. You can join us each Sunday 9 AM for Sunday School, and 10:15 AM for Worship. We are located at: 21110 244th Ave. S.E., Maple Valley.

(PAID MESSAGE)