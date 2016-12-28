VOICE of the Valley

No fireworks can be discharged in the City limits on New Year’s Eve in Black Diamond

By VOICE of the Valley
December 28, 2016
REMINDER” – As the new year is quickly approaching the City would like to remind residents that no fireworks can be discharged in the City limits on New Year’s Eve.  In accordance with Black Diamond Municipal Code 8.04.100(B) “No common fireworks shall be discharged within the city except between the hours of nine a.m. and twelve midnight on the fourth day of July of each year.”

 

