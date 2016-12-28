RFP- SR169 Widening-Phase 1 Roadway Improvements Project T-39

Post Date: 12/28/2016

The purpose of the widening of SR 169 from Witte Road SE to SE 240th Street is to complete a portion of the missing gap in completion of the roadway, including curb, gutter with bicycle lanes and additional north and southbound lanes and a center/left turn lane where warranted. This scope of work will not include adjustments to the vertical profile of the roadway.

Design Engineering Services will include assistance and coordination in project administration and management with the City of Maple Valley.

Funding for the design phase of this project will be provided by the City of Maple Valley and will include either FHWA or State (TIB) funding. Questions regarding this solicitation should be directed to Kim Scattarella, Capital Projects Manager, by email only at kim.scattarella@maplevalleywa.gov. For specific instructions on information to include in the proposal, refer to the section below entitled Proposal Elements. For more information, please use this link: Request For Proposal/ Request For Qualifications (RFP/RFQ).