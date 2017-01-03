Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety accepting letters of interest and resumes
Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety, (King County Fire District No. 43) is now accepting letters of interest and resumes from residents of the Fire District whom would like to be considered for the recently vacated position on the District’s Board of Fire Commissioners. This position will require approximately a 1-year commitment.
Please submit your letter of interest and resume via mail, email or fax to the following no later than January 17th. Interviews will be held the evening of January 19th. www.maplevalleyfire.org
Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety
Commissioner Position
23775 SE 264th Street
Maple Valley WA 98038
Email: mdeleon@maplevalleyfire.org
