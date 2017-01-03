VOICE of the Valley

Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety accepting letters of interest and resumes

By VOICE of the Valley
January 3, 2017
Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety, (King County Fire District No. 43) is now accepting letters of interest and resumes from residents of the Fire District whom would like to be considered for the recently vacated position on the District’s Board of Fire Commissioners.  This position will require approximately a 1-year commitment.

Please submit your letter of interest and resume via mail, email or fax to the following no later than January 17th.  Interviews will be held the evening of January 19thwww.maplevalleyfire.org

Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety

Commissioner Position

23775 SE 264th Street

Maple Valley WA  98038

Email:  mdeleon@maplevalleyfire.org

