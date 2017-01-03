Maple Valley Senior News Updated 1-3-2017

th St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below). Call 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org. The Senior Program of Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below).

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts for their continued support of our programs.





Trips, Classes, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a $5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Home pick-ups for trips are available for $1 each way inside or outside MV city limits. Trip costs include all Community Center expenses. Please note: if you are just “dropping in” for an activity (like Bingo) and/or a cup of coffee, we ask that you pay a “drop-in” fee of $1 (in the donation box).

PLEASE NOTE: Our Senior Program has free bus tickets for anyone that might have a need. When any car owner renews his tabs, he can check the box to receive transit tickets. If you choose to do this, we would happily take any free tickets as your donation.

Thurs., January 5 Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center Tour

The Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center is world-renowned for pioneering work in bone marrow transplantation and other lifesaving discoveries. It is also recognized for its environmentally sustainable design. On this walking tour of the campus, visitors will learn about Fred Hutch’s commitment to making life-saving discoveries, the history and how thier scientific breakthroughs have led to thousands of lives being saved worldwide. We will leave GMVCC at 10 am. Lunch will follow the hour-long tour. Cost is $25; bring money for your lunch.

Mon., January 9 50+ Book Club

Reading is fun, interesting, and good for you! Join our monthly book club for lively conversation and to meet new people too. Selections will include titles from both fiction and non-fiction. We will meet on the first Monday of each month from 10:00-10:45 am in the GMVCC library. Cost is just $1, and you will be responsible for getting your own copy of the book. This month we will be discussing In Such Good Company by Carol Burnett. Plan to join us!

Tues., January 17 Snoqualmie Casino

With 50 classic gaming tables, 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, and an exclusive five-table Poker room, there are plenty of gambling options at the Snoqualmie Casino. While at the casino, make yourself at home with five action stations of world-class comfort food in the Falls Buffet which was voted “Best Buffet” by 425 Magazine. Leave GMVCC at 10:00 am. Cost is $20; bring money for lunch and gambling.

Fri., January 20 Rainbow Bingo – Black and Blingo

This super fun fundraiser benefitting GMVCC Senior Programming welcomes adults 21+ for a raucous night of Bingo, adult beverages, pandemonium, raffles, and PRIZES! This is not your Grandma’s Bingo! Your hostess for the evening is the fabulous and effervescent Sylvia O’Stayformore. Grab your friends and come join us, you do not want to miss this opportunity for a fun night out to support a fantastic cause. Don’t forget to wear your best BLACK AND BLING – a winner will be crowned!

Doors open at 6:30pm, Bingo starts at 7pm. We will have lots of treats and beverages (beer, wine, JELLO SHOTS!) available for purchase, and light snacks will be provided. Tickets are available at the front desk, or online at maplevalleycc.org. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Cell Phone Drop Off Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

Eye Glass Drop Off Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them.

Computer Assistance Sorry to say we no longer have a volunteer to help you with your computer problems, but if you or someone you know is interested, we would sure like to talk to you! Call 425-432-1272.

Mon., Thurs., and Fri. at 9 a.m. Walking Group Meeting in the Center’s lobby each Monday, Thursday, and Friday at 9:00 am, we will walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; distances will be loosely marked. Bring your water, your coffee, your leashed pup (with waste bags), or a 2-legged walking buddy. Tracy or Jamie will accompany you on each outing, rain or shine. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Please check in with Tracy or Jamie before starting. Cost: $1 to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 9:30-10:30 “Aging Well Yoga” Candi will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $23; 8- class punch card is $44; 12-class punch card is $60; drop in rate is $6. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in “The Den.” Call with any questions.

Mon., Wed. and Fri. at 10:30 Move Strong Exercise. “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. Exercise each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note, no exercise on party days.

Weds. at 2:30 Adult Line Dancing Join Janie to learn the joys of Line Dancing. Good fitness and fun all at the same time. Wear light-weight comfortable clothes and leather-soled shoes (or shoes that are conducive to dancing). Bring your own water bottle. Cost is $5 for drop-ins or $50 for a pre-paid ticket good for 11 classes. Call 425-432-1272 to learn more.

Fris. at 1:00 Painting

Calling all painters (all mediums) to paint, socialize, offer and give artistic “suggestions” each Fri from 1:00-4:00. Absolutely no experience is necessary; all levels of ability are welcome. Suggested donation $1.

SOCIALS & GAMES

Suggested donation of $1 for Ping Pong and other games

(Bingo times might vary because of holidays and parties.)

Mons. – Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30-4:00

Weds. – 2nd & 4th Weds Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 (in the Den); Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

Fris. – Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00; Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

MENU

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri. at 12:00. For those age 60+ registered with ADS (Aging & Disability Services) living in King County there is a suggested donation of $3. For all others there is a $6 fee. PLEASE NOTE: all menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., January 4: Cheeseburger, carrot salad, Clementine, chips, milk

Fri., January 6: Mini-meatloaves, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, corn, pears & pineapple, milk

Mon., January 9: Taco salad, vanilla parfait w/ pineapple, milk

Wed., January 11: Baked Ziti, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed berries, milk

Fri., January 13: Quiche, bacon, cinnamon rolls, peaches & pears, milk

NEED A RIDE?

Dial-a-Ride. Due to a lack of funding, we are sorry to say that we are no longer able to offer this service. See “Volunteer Transportation” below for rides to medical appointments.

The Community Center Shuttle –Mon, Wed, and Fri between 9:00 am and 3pm provides rides to the Center for Programs and lunch. Van rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation– Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Tracy at 425-432-1272 to arrange a FREE ride. This Volunteer Program is now in need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments please call the above number to volunteer.

Please take note: call us with your transportation needs at least one week ahead of your appointment.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Foot Care Call for an appointment. “Karen’s Foot Care” is offered on the 1st & 3rd Friday of each month and the 3rd Thurs. Price is $27. Please call to make an appointment. Scholarships are available for those with limited income.

Fri: Blood Pressure Check: 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00.

SERVICES

Meals on Wheels (by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Seattle Senior Services (call 206-448-5767 or www.seniorservices.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Information and Referral Our knowledgeable staff is available to answer your questions and assist you in finding in-home care, financial assistance, senior housing, nutrition options, and transportation alternatives.

Free Pet Food for low-income seniors.

Free Walking Aids & Bathroom Equipment (call for current items)

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT GMVCC – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center (GMVCC) is looking for people-friendly volunteers to have a fun experience while giving back to the people of Maple Valley. Currently, we are looking for fill-in Front Desk Assistance. For more information on the Front Desk position, contact Cindy at cindyf@maplevalleycc.org. Application and background check required. Check out our website www.maplevalleycc.org for more information on what the Center has to offer.