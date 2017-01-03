Police found a man shot near the Alturas apartments

Just before 6pm Burien Police responded to a 911 call of shots being fired near the 13700 block of Ambaum Blvd S. Witnesses saw a group running from the scene and saw another man lying on the ground nearby.

When officers arrived they found the man on the ground had been shot at least once. Medics responded but pronounced the man dead at the scene when resuscitation efforts failed. Officers located and detained three men a few blocks from the scene who matched the description of those running from the scene after the shooting.

Detectives are investigating to determine if the three detained men are witnesses or potential suspects in the shooting. Police are seeking a fourth man who may have been at the scene of the shooting. Information on that man is not being released at this time.

Detectives believe the shooting may be gang related.

The victim is believed to be a man in his late teens to early 20’s. The King County Medical Examiner will determine nature and cause of death as well as the identity of the victim.