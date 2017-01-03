VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Top Stories
Start 2017 off on the right foot … and onto the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail!

Start 2017 off on the right foot … and onto the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail!

By VOICE of the Valley
January 3, 2017
25
0
Share:

Join King County Parks next Wednesday, January 11

at the Lake Wilderness Lodge to lend your expertise and local

knowledge to the development of the North Segment, the three-mile stretch f

rom the Cedar River Trail south to Kent-Kangley Rd.

King County Parks will present the latest information on the

North Segment project, and we want to hear from you. We’ll focus on the following question:

What is your best idea to make the north segment of the

G2C Rivers Trail a treasured asset for all trail users?

G2C Trail – North Segment Community Meeting

Weds, January 11, 2017 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. 

Lake Wilderness Lodge 22500 SE 248th St., Maple Valley (map)

Visit the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail webpage 

for more information about this project and sign up for the project newsletter.

Happy New Year!

Tagsblack diamondCedar Rivercommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomatrailsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Maple Valley Senior News Updated 1-3-2017

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.