Start 2017 off on the right foot … and onto the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail!

Join King County Parks next Wednesday, January 11

at the Lake Wilderness Lodge to lend your expertise and local

knowledge to the development of the North Segment, the three-mile stretch f

rom the Cedar River Trail south to Kent-Kangley Rd.

King County Parks will present the latest information on the

North Segment project, and we want to hear from you. We’ll focus on the following question:

What is your best idea to make the north segment of the

G2C Rivers Trail a treasured asset for all trail users?

G2C Trail – North Segment Community Meeting

Weds, January 11, 2017 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Lake Wilderness Lodge 22500 SE 248th St., Maple Valley (map)

Visit the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail webpage

for more information about this project and sign up for the project newsletter.

Happy New Year!