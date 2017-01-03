It Takes a Village (Black Diamond) to support the “Share the Joy” Toy, Food, and Clothing Drive Events

Editor, the VOICE:

Hundreds of kids and teens received their dream Christmas gifts, thanks to many.

Giving trees at the Black Diamond Library, St. Barbara Church, and the Lake Sawyer Store brought in toys, bikes, dolls, games, Legos, and much more, along with cash, which purchased gift cards for hard to buy for tweens and teens.

BDCC Board members bought toys and bikes: Keith & Judy Watson, Jude Irish, Rebecca Olness, Elsie Parkin, Dave Ambur, Joe Androsko, Tamie Deady, Kari Hammett-Caster, Tina McGann, and Marsha Tetzlaff.

The Loft (Kiwanis members), Enumclaw Lions, Lake Sawyer Community Club, Black Diamond Masons, Black Diamond Police, Mountain View Professional Firefighters Union 3186, Maple Valley Black Diamond Rotary, Andrew Haney (owner of Elephant Car Wash), Gena Laws and her family’s Very Merry Christmas House, Tori Ammons and her Honor Society students, VFW Post 5052, Jen Clintworth and the American Heritage Girls, St. Barbara’s Knights of Columbus and the Circle of Joy, and the Lake Sawyer Christian Church members; these are all wonderful contributors of toys, bikes, food, hats, gloves, hygiene bags, socks and cash, which also supports our food bank clients.

The largest contributor again this year is the ASA Group (Automotive Service Association), with Mrs. Claus herself, Melissa Kelley, along with support from Bryan Kelley, and Kevin and Mona Marks from Interstate Batteries, buying gifts for over twenty families. Most of these families have three or four children, there are grandparents raising grandkids. We had extra families in need who came in for the food bank, and Melissa got them toys also. We are so blessed to have the support of ASA and their members.

So, thank you to all who made our Black Diamond community smile on Christmas morning. All of you who support us create a better place for all of us to be.

The Black Diamond Community Center is very very lucky!!!