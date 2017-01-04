VOICE of the Valley

Events
“Communicating with more than Thumbs”

“Communicating with more than Thumbs”

By VOICE of the Valley
January 4, 2017
23
0
Help Your teen learn to communicate successfully and be a leader in the community!

They will learn” Chairmanship, Critical Thinking, Presentation Skills, Self Expression and much more!

“Communicating with more than Thumbs”

(Toast Master type Business Skills)

A 10 week class Lake Wilderness Lodge

Beginning Jan. 5th Ages 12-18

Sign up now thru maplevalleywa.gov or call Maple Valley Parks & Rec at 425-432-9953

