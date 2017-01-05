McClaughry is No Longer in Intensive Care

Family and UW Medicine Physician Provide Update to Media January 6

What: April McClaughry, the daughter of Mount Vernon police officer Michael McClaughry, will speak to the media tomorrow, January 6. In addition, UW Medicine physician Dr. Randy Chesnut, neurological surgery at Harborview Medical Center, will give a broad update about McClaughry’s condition.

After being shot December 15 and stabilized at a Skagit County hospital, McClaughry arrived via Airlift Northwest to Harborview Medical Center/UW Medicine at 9:38 p.m. in critical condition. McClaughry underwent surgery about one hour later and was transferred following surgery to Harborview’s neurological intensive care unit. On January 1, McClaughry improved from critical to serious condition in intensive care. On January 4, he was transferred from intensive care to an acute care unit at Harborview/UW Medicine.

When: Friday, January 6, 2017

1:15 p.m. Pacific Time

UW Medicine Research & Training Building at Harborview Medical Center

300 9th Avenue, Seattle (Auditorium on the first floor)

Auditorium will be available at 12:50 p.m. to set up

No interviews will be taking place prior to the press conference.

Agenda of Speakers :

1:15 p.m. — Dr. Randy Chesnut, a UW professor of neurological surgery

1:30 p.m. – April McClaughry, daughter of Michael McClaughry

1:45 p.m. – Mount Vernon Police Department Chief Jerry Dodd

Harborview Medical Center is owned by King County, managed by the University of Washington and part of UW Medicine. It is the only Level I adult and pediatric trauma and burn center that cares for the most complex cases in Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. For more than 40 years, our UW Medicine physicians and UW employees at Harborview have provided the region with access to live-saving care and research that enhances outcomes.