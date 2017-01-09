Lake Sawyer Community Club Donates BIG to the Black Diamond Community Center with Santa Boat Donations on Lake Sawyer

Editor, the VOICE:

The Santa Boat delivered over 255 pounds of food and $1,615.00 in cash and checks to the Black Diamond Community Center.

Head Elf in this wonderful project was Tara Hoefig. Tara worked hard to make this event a success and it was. Tara, for sure, is headed for a career in philanthropy and public relations. She represented the Lake Sawyer Community Club so well.

We thank all of you who gave food, cash, and checks. The Club had also decided to do a match for cash raised at this event, so Tara brought us a check for $1,625 from the Club members at large.

This money will be used to enhance our food bank and buy dairy vouchers for families with kids.

Thank you to our supporters,

Thank you Lake Sawyer residents for helping us help so many more people who need our support.