Lowland snow will affect parts of Western Washington Tuesday Morning

Precipitation will begin to move into the area from the south before daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30s, so that precipitation will fall as snow over many areas. At this time, precipitation is not expected to move north of the central Puget Sound. Precipitation is expected to taper off about midday Tuesday.

Please use caution when driving, as roads may be icy. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination Maple Valley Public Works crews will be monitoring roads conditions and following the City’s Snow Plow Routes.