Police News Updated 1-10-17

Black Diamond

On December 24 at 3:05 p.m. on the 32400 block of 5th Ave., officers were contacted in the station parking lot about a quad that was speeding up and down the road, and last seen on its way to Lawson Hill Estates. Officers located the vehicle at the intersection of McKay Lane and Newcastle. Two men were contacted with one having an Enumclaw warrant. The driver of the vehicle was released and the passenger booked into Enumclaw Jail on his warrant.

***

On December 20 at 6:59 p.m. on the 32600 block of 3rd Ave., officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was found that the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs when he drove his pickup truck through a fence and into a yard on the east side of the road. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and a search warrant served for blood. The driver was released with charges pending the receipt of the toxicology report.

***

On December 20 at 3:03 p.m. on the 30800 block of 3rd Ave., officers were made aware of a theft that occurred. Unknown suspects had taken a $200 shelving unit from outside of a business where the owner had temporally moved and left it. The incident is under investigation.

Covington

On December 22 at 2:46 p.m. on the 17700 block of SE 272nd St., a male was observed looking into vehicles parked in a construction parking lot. Upon contact, the male admitted looking into vehicles, but denied entering them. The male was trespassed and released.

***

On December 21 at 3:03 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., a male who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle was contacted. Check of the male revealed he had a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. Drug paraphernalia was observed in the vehicle as well as on his person. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrant. Additional charges included Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

***

On December 17 at 7:12 p.m. in the area of SE 272nd St. and 174th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed in a dark area of a business parking lot. Check of the vehicle revealed a male sleeping inside. Upon contact, check of the male revealed he had a warrant for Harassment Domestic Violence. The male was booked into SCORE and the vehicle released to the male’s girlfriend at the scene.

King County

On December 21 between 2-4:15 p.m. on the 17200 block of 140th Ave. SE, a male went to his vehicle in a business parking lot to find that it had been rummaged through, as well as there had been an attempt to steal it. A gym bag with personal effects was stolen along with two pairs of athletic shoes, jacket, bottle of cologne, tablet and book of checks.

***

On December 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. of December 21 on the 20000 block of 258th Ave. SE, a resident who had just installed an electronic gate was informed the gate was wide open. A few hours later, the resident checked only to find the gate had been stolen along with the panel that controls it. Earlier in the night sensors at the gate were going off, however, the resident did not pay any attention as coyotes always run past the sensors.

***

On December 20 at 1:41 a.m. on the 17200 block of 140th Ave. SE, a male was observed smoking cigarettes in front of a business. Upon contact, the male who was discovered to have 3 warrants, gave the deputy a hard time. At one point, the male took up a fighting stance, but was quickly contained. The male continued to threaten officers as to what he would do to them when he got out of jail. The male was booked into King County Jail for investigation of Felony Threats and his warrants. Another recommended charge included Resisting Arrest.

***

On December 19 at 1:31 a.m. on the 25600 block of Hwy. 18, a male, who was exceeding the speed limit was contacted. Check of Dealer Temporary Plates not only revealed the plates were expired, but also belonged to another vehicle and person. The male continued to claim the vehicle belonged to him. When asked for a driver’s license, the male stated he did not have one. Check of the male revealed a suspended license. The only licensed driver the male could find was a female who had warrants and did not come to the scene. The male was issued an infraction for Speed, No Insurance, No Valid Operator’s License and Display of Improper Plate. The male was released and his vehicle impounded.

***

On December 18 at 5:50 p.m. on the 15200 block of SE 178th Pl., a witness observed a vehicle slowly driving past a residence and then returning and parking in the area. The driver was then observed exiting the vehicle and hiding from a motion sensor light. After walking to the front door of a residence, the driver went back to the vehicle and left the area.

***

On December 17 at 9:57 a.m. on the 14300 block of Issaquah Hobart Rd. SE, a male, who had been trespassed from a business, walked into the business wanting to talk with the owner who was not present. Following an investigation, the male was contacted at his residence. The male was booked into King County Jail for Trespass Violation.

Maple Valley

On December 24 at 5:15 a.m. on the 26800 block of SR 169, a male and female were observed running across a roadway instead of using a crosswalk. Upon contact, they stated they were in a rush to get to the bus stop. Check of both revealed the male had given false information about his name. He finally admitted he gave a false name as he had just been released from SCORE Jail and was not sure if he had any other warrants. After finding the male was clear, both were released pending filing of charges for Obstructing a Public Officer.

***

On December 21 at 6:12 p.m. on the 22000 block of SE 273rd St., a driver was observed turning into a driveway without signaling. While shining a spotlight on the driver, the known male, also known to carry firearms, was suspected for having a suspended license and possible warrant. After being handcuffed, the male began banging his head on the trunk of the patrol vehicle while shouting. The male’s vehicle was impounded and the male booked into Kent Jail on a warrant. Additional pending charges included Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

***

On December 16 at 4 a.m. on the 23300 block of SE 264th St., officers were dispatched to a hit and run where the driver fled the scene before returning to remove items from the crashed vehicle. Upon contact, the male stated he had fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed the vehicle. A witness stated that a female was in the driver’s seat and the male in the passenger’s seat. At first, the male stated he was the only one in the vehicle. He finally admitted to a female in the vehicle, but did not know her name or her boyfriend, who picked them up. The male, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, admitted he was coming down from meth. When the female was contacted, she admitted to driving and hitting a parked vehicle. She stated that she fled the scene, as she did not have a driver’s license. Check of the female revealed she had been in another traffic incident a few hours earlier. Both male and female were released pending filing of charges for the male of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and the female – Hit & Run unoccupied vehicle and Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. The vehicle was impounded.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinkin

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree