Rep. Paul Graves officially sworn into state House of Representatives

Rep. Paul Graves, R-Fall City, was officially sworn in today as the newest representative from the 5th Legislative District, which includes Issaquah, Maple Valley, Snoqualmie, Black Diamond, Carnation, Fall City and Duvall.

“I’m honored to begin serving the people of East King County,” said Graves. “I look forward to working with legislators across the state and across the aisle to make meaningful and positive differences for Washingtonians.”

Education, jobs and government accountability will be a few of the representative’s key priorities this session. “Teachers, students and parents need our support,” said Graves. “I look forward to finding bipartisan solutions to fully fund our education system and give students and teachers the tools they need to find success.”

“Jobs and government accountability go hand-in-hand,” Graves added. By increasing transparency and holding state agencies responsible for their decisions and their spending, I believe we can spur economic growth and allow employers to provide high-quality jobs for Washington.”

Graves can be reached via email at Paul.Graves@leg.wa.gov or by calling (360) 786-7876 and scheduling an appointment with his legislative aide, Alec Northrop. Letters can be mailed to Rep. Graves’ office at P.O. Box 40600, Olympia, WA 98504-0600.

The legislative session began today, Jan. 9, and will last for 105 consecutive days.

For more information about Rep. Paul Graves, visit: RepresentativePaulGraves.com.