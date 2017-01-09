VOICE of the Valley

Start 2017 off on the right foot … and onto the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail!

Start 2017 off on the right foot … and onto the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail!

By VOICE of the Valley
January 9, 2017
Join King County Parks next Wednesday, January 11 at the Lake Wilderness Lodge to lend your expertise and local knowledge to the development of the North Segment, the three-mile stretch from the Cedar River Trail south to Kent-Kangley Rd.

King County Parks will present the latest information on the North Segment project, and we want to hear from you. We’ll focus on the following question:

What is your best idea to make the north segment of the G2C Rivers Trail a treasured asset for all trail users?

G2C Trail – North Segment Community Meeting

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Lake Wilderness Lodge – 22500 SE 248th St., Maple Valley

Visit the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail webpage for more information about this project and sign up for the project newsletter.

