When bad things happen do you find yourself saying, “Why me Lord?” It may sound all too familiar, yet it is a fair question and deserves a fair answer. In keeping with fairness, it is also appropriate to ask the same questions in relation to our blessings. When considering ones blessings how many people say, “Why me?”

Unfortunately, this kind of thinking is foreign to most people. We are more likely to complain rather than rejoice. Although we may have had a hundred days of good health, we are more likely to grumble about one day of aches and pains. We may have driven the freeway hundreds of times without an incident; then the one time we have a flat tire or engine trouble we say, “Why me?”

You may be saying, “I live with pain or problems continuously.” I understand and know of many with chronic pains; yet I have learned from them that even in the midst of such trials, there is much reason to give thanks. I am not speaking of the power of positive thinking, but rather of having a right perspective, a perspective that is Godward.

The patriarch Job is a worthy example. Although he suffered both physically and spiritually, he never ceased to trust in God. Even when his wife told him in his misery, “curse God and die,” Job said: “Though He slay me, I will hope in Him.” – Job 13:15. He was not diluted; he struggled with the same emotions as any other person, but he disposed himself only to God as he maintained a Godward perspective.

The Apostle Paul and his physical malady is another great example for us. While praying for removal of the ailment he had, the Lord said that this thorn in his flesh was for his benefit and God’s glory. The Lord told Paul: “My grace is sufficient for you, for power is perfected in weakness.” Most gladly, therefore, I will rather boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may dwell in me.” – 2 Corinthians 12:9. That same grace is sufficient for all who trust in Him. This means you as well.

Whether you are in a continuous state of suffering, or have something suddenly go wrong, respond with a Godward perspective rather than your fleshly perspective, and pray to the Lord for the grace to walk through it. If you are honest with yourself, you will look back and see that the Lord is not far off but is always with you. As the old hymn says: “When upon life’s billows you are tempest tossed, when you are discouraged, thinking all is lost, count your many blessings-name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”

