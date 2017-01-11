VOICE of the Valley

Fire Commissioner Appointed

By VOICE of the Valley
January 11, 2017
21
0
January 11, 2017, Auburn, WA:  Mountain View Fire and Rescue would like to welcome our newly appointed fire commissioner, Monroe S. Shropshire

Monroe Shropshire took the oath of office as a Fire Commissioner for Mountain View Fire & Rescue, on January 10, 2017.  Commissioner Shropshire fills a vacancy on the five-member board that has been open since mid-December, 2016.

Commissioner Shropshire is a resident in the district, a former elected Commissioner of the District and a retired Assistant Fire Chief from the City of Auburn Fire Department. Commissioner Shropshire will hold office until the November 2017 elections are certified, at which time the person elected will be sworn into office. .

Commissioner Shropshire stated, “Serving the citizens of Fire District is a responsibility I feel privileged to assume.”

The Board of Commissioners meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at District Headquarters Station 95 at 6:30PM.  For more information about the District and the Board of Fire Commissioners please visit www.mvfire.org.

