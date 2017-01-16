Area Council Elects Officers for 2017

On Monday, January 9, 2017, the Area Council held its first monthly meeting of the new year. Topics included: election of Area Council Officers for the new year, Area Council Committees, and the Issaquah-Hobart Road.

Public Comment

Ravensdale residents Michael and Donna Brathovde discussed Stewardship Planning King County being conducted for ~1,100 acres of Open Space between Maple Valley, Black Diamond, and Ravensdale. There are two major components of the Plan: Forest Health and Recreation. A Kickoff Meeting was held on November 30 (three Area Council members attended). A Public Meeting to present Task Force recommendations and solicit Public Comment will be held on Wednesday, February 8, from 6 to 8:30 PM at Tahoma Junior High School on Summit-Landsburg Rd. The King County Contact is: Kelly Heintz at kelly.heintz@kingcounty.gov or 206-477-6478.

Area Council Officer Elections

At its first monthly meeting of the year the Area Council conducts internal elections for its Officers. The positions and duties are: Chair : Maintain Council operations and interfaces and preside at all meetings; Vice-Chair : Serve in the absence of the Chair and Chair the Public Relations Committee which manages Area Council member elections; Recording Secretary : Prepare and distribute Council meeting minutes; Corresponding Secretary : Prepare and transmit all Council correspondence, author articles on activities, and control web site content; and Treasurer : Receive and be accountable for all Council funds, maintain accounts, and pay all obligations.

For 2017 the Area Council elected Steve Hiester as Chair; Rhys Sterling as Vice-Chair; Adam Sterling as Recording Secretary; Peter Rimbos as Corresponding Secretary; and Sue Neuner as Treasurer. All officers immediately assumed their duties for the new year.

Area Council Committees

The Area Council has four major subject-matter committees:

Economic Development –Review regional and county Rural Economic Strategies and economic growth policies. Evaluate potential rural economic opportunities. Develop economic viability plans. Hendrick Haynes serves as Chair.

Environment –Study environment, regional parks, historic landmarks, natural habitats, water quality, flood control and surface water management, wastewater, and solid waste. Rhys Sterling serves as Chair.

Growth Management –Manage Council review of King County Comprehensive Plan (KCCP) Updates. Monitor King County (KC) and local jurisdiction land-use decisions, Environmental Impact Statements, and proposed and enacted ordinances. Peter Rimbos serves as Chair.

Transportation –Investigate the area’s transportation issues and offer potential paths towards mitigation. Review regional, county, and local transportation plans, Transportation Needs Reports, county transportation budget, road priorities, and concurrency travel sheds. Susan Harvey serves as Chair.

The Area Council also maintains three other committees: Council By-Laws; Public Relations; and Train Show.

Committee members, missions, and activities can be found on the Committee pages of the Area Council web site: http://greatermaplevalleyareacouncil.org/gmvaccommittees.html.

Issaquah-Hobart Road

Hobart residents have voiced concerns about commuters speeding along the Issaquah-Hobart Road–where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.

Area Council Transportation Committee member Warren Iverson reported the King County Department of Transportation has agreed to place two “Your Speed” electronic boards along the Issaquah-Hobart Road.

The Area Council will monitor the effectiveness of the electronic boards.

Next Area Council Meeting

Monday, February 6, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., at the Fire Station located at the SE corner of SE 231st St & SR-169 intersection . All members of the Public are welcome to attend.

Meetings are held the first non-holiday Monday of each month. A Public Comment period at the beginning of each meeting provides an opportunity to voice issues of concern to Area Council members and government officials in attendance.

Your Area Council serves as an all-volunteer, locally elected advisory body to King County on behalf of all rural unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma School District. Please visit: www. greatermaplevalleyareacouncil.org.