February 2017 Events of Fairwood Library

All Ages

Chess @ the Library

Friday, February 3, 4 p.m. Ages 5 to 100! All skill levels are welcome. Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.

Mix it Up!

Tuesday, February 14, 4 p.m. Ages 5 to 100! Fun activities for the young, and the young at heart. Laugh and learn together.

Got Game?

Tuesday, February 21, 4 p.m. Ages 5 to 100! All skill levels welcome! Have fun playing a variety of games at the library with your family, friends and neighbors.

Children & Families

Ms. Bee’s Play Place

Wednesday, February 1, 10 a.m. Ages newborn to age 5 with adult. Drop in for 45 minutes of interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Spanish Story Times

Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Family program, all ages welcome with adult. Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Times

Thursdays, 10 a.m. Fridays, 10a.m. Family program, all ages welcome with adult. Stories, songs and fun!

Teens

Study Zone

Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 3-5 p.m. No Study Zone on February 20. Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Game On!

Thursday, February 2, 4p.m.

Grades 4-12.

Play video games in the library!

Books & Bites

Tuesday, February 14, 7p.m.

Grades 6-12.

Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more.

Adults

Free Tax Help

Mondays, 5 – 8 p.m.

Thursdays, 12 – 3 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

United Way of King County offers free help with your taxes.

Please bring your social security card, photo ID, all tax statements, health insurance information. It’s also recommended to bring last year’s tax return and a bank account number and routing number. United Way Tax helpers can also help you sign up for healthcare, public benefits, ORCA Lift and the myRA savings account.

For more information about the service call 211 or visit uwkc.org/taxhelp.

Drop in, no appointment needed.

Talk Time Classes

Thursdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.

Registration not required.

Fairwood Afternoon Book Club

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

Wednesday, February 8, 12 p.m.

Democracy In Action

Sunday, February 12, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Democracy works best with all our participation.

Join your neighbors and spend time contacting your legislators about issues that are important to you.

The Friends of the Library will provide:

Contact information – phone #s and emails and address – for local, state and federal legislators

Issue information and bill progress

Stamps, envelopes, blank postcards

Laptop use

Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Tuesday, February 21, 7pm

EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT IT

Your Stories-Live!

Sunday, February 26, 1 p.m.

This interactive storytelling workshop designed and facilitated by Silver Kite Community Arts, LLC, invites you to reflect and share favorite and/or outstanding moments in your life. Learn how to share stories through movement and/or oral storytelling techniques.

What’s on YOUR mind in 2017? Join in lively conversations about topics that matter with free programs at KCLS libraries.

Politics, education, space exploration, sustainable living, race and important moments in history are just a few things we will discuss. Find topics that fascinate YOU and come talk about it.

www.kcls.org

Computer Classes

Please register.

Microsoft Excel 2013 Level 1

Tuesday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Microsoft Excel 2013 Level 2

Tuesday, February 28, 7 p.m.