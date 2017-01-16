VOICE of the Valley

Fire Flash
Fire Calls Week of January 2nd ~ January 8th

By VOICE of the Valley
January 16, 2017
Fires: 2

Emergency Medical Services: 45

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 5

Hazardous Conditions: 4

Service Calls: 5

Good Intent Calls: 8

False Alarm & False Calls: 7

Total: 76

On Friday January 6, 2017 at 6:55 p.m. in the 25400 block of Lake Wilderness Lane SE, firefighters from Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety with aid from Puget Sound Fire RFA, Renton Fire Department and King County Paramedics responded to a residential structure fire. Upon arrival firefighters found the structure heavily involved in fire. Crews knocked down the fire from the exterior prior to gaining access and also protected the adjacent home from the fire. The home had properly working smoke detectors and the occupants evacuated safely; no injuries were reported. The house suffered significant damage; loss was estimated at $500,000. The cause of the fire was accidental.

Scott Webster

Fire Marshal

