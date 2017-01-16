Jury selection for local case, on Wednesday

The process of selecting a 14-member jury in the case State of Washington vs. Nicholas Windsor Anderson, is set to begin this week, on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Anderson is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide under DUI and one count of vehicular assault under reckless driving in the deaths of Suzanne McCay of Ravensdale, Caleb Graham from Enumclaw, Andy Tedford from Maple Valley, Rehlein Stone of Auburn, and life-threatening injuries sustained by James Vaccaro.

The first week of legal proceedings were completed last Thursday. It involved ground rules for trial, determining which evidence regarding the October 25, 2014 car crash on Auburn Way South would or would not be admitted. Presiding is Superior Court Judge Cheryl Carey. It is anticipated that the jury selection process will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18 and 19 beginning at 9:00 am at Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Opening statements are currently set for Monday, Jan. 23. The entire trial process is expected to last five to six weeks.

It should be noted that due to courtroom scheduling of two lengthy juror cases and to juror availability, the dates, times, and rooms could be subject to last-day changes.