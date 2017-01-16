Maple Valley Library Events for February

Maple Valley Library

21844 SE 248th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038, 425.432.4620

February 2017 Events

Children & Families

Preschool Story Times

Wednesday, February 1, 8 and 22, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, February 7, 21 and 28, 10:30 a.m.

Ages 3 to 7, with an adult. Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Times

Monday, February 6, 13 and 27, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 7 with adult, younger children welcome. Stories, songs and fun!

Bad Art Contest

Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All ages are welcome. Drop in anytime to make bad art. There’s good art, great art, fine art…and BAD ART! Have you always wanted to compete in an art contest, but can’t draw a straight line with a ruler? Perfect! Join us for an afternoon of fun and silliness as we let our terrible (and yet amazing!) inner artists out to run wild without shame! Create the worst art you can using a variety of library-supplied materials. Then, display your creation in our gallery for the rest of the month for a chance to win a Certificate of Terribleness and a $25 Amazon gift card…or at least an honorable mention! Winners will be notified in early March.

Bookmarks and Landmarks Jr.

Read the Book, See the History!

Saturday, February 18, 10:30 a.m.

Held at Gibbon Store Museum. Ages 5 to 8, siblings welcome. Bookmarks & Landmarks Junior is a family book club event with a local, historic twist.

The Maple Valley Historical Society and the Maple Valley Library have teamed up to present Mailing May by Michael O. Tunnell. Read the book as a family and then join us at the Gibbon Store Museum for a real taste of history from the story and participate in activities and games based on the book. Registration begins February 1. Register the number of adults and children who will be attending.

Books are available when you register.

Tweens & Teens

Study Zone Tuesday, February 7, 14 and 28, 5 p.m. Grades K-12.

Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Game On!

Thursday, February 9, 4 p.m.

Middle school, junior high and high school ages. Play video games at the library! Wii U, Wii, PS3, Xbox, and tons of great games!

Creative Cupcakes

Tuesday, February 21, 2 p.m.

Presented by Laurie Pfalzer, Pastry Craft. Ages 11 to 18. Celebrate winter with decorated cupcakes. Learn to make buttercream frosting, and create colors for decorating. Chef Laurie will guide you through how to use pastry bags and pastry tips and you’ll go home with your own decorated cupcakes! Registration required. Registration begins February 1.

Adults

Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting Wednesday, February 1, 7 p.m. The Maple Valley Library Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and sponsorship of programs and services. All are welcome!

Sign up for ORCA Lift’s Reduced Fares Wednesday, February 8, 10 a.m. Drop in to register for ORCA LIFT, a new, reduced fare on Metro buses, Sound Transit Link light rail, and more. Income-qualified riders, ages 19 and older, can save 50% or more.

To see if you qualify, check www.orcalift.com or call Multi-Service Center at 253.838.6810. Please bring ID and income verification documents.

Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group

The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend, By Katarina Bivald, Wednesday, February 8, 10 a.m.

Maple Valley Tuesday Evening Book Group

Girl Waits With Gun, By Amy Stewart

Tuesday, February 14, 7 p.m.

EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT IT

Wisdom Cafe: Clearing Space

Wednesday, February 15, 2 p.m. Most of us want to reduce the ‘stuff’ we don’t want or need anymore, from the tangible to the intangible. What is mental housekeeping? We’ll share some of our best tips for unburdening ourselves. What’s on YOUR mind? Join in lively conversations about topics that matter with free programs at KCLS libraries. From pop culture to pot, from education to alternative energy—and even elections—talk with other community members about what fascinates you.

SCORE Counseling

Monday, February 27, 1 p.m.

One-on-one counseling to help you with your small business start-up. SCORE is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Register for a one-hour session online or call 425.822.2459.

Computer Classes

One-on-One Computer Help

Wednesday, February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 7 p.m.

Microsoft Excel 2013, Level 3

Thursday, February 16, 10:30 a.m.

Registration required beginning February 2 online, in person or by calling 425.432.4620.