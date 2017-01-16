Mayor Thanks Councilor Johnson

Editor the VOICE:

On behalf of Maple Valley City Council, I extend our appreciation to Councilor Linda Johnson for representing our City on the South County Area Transportation Board (SCATBd) for three years. Councilor Johnson’s peers on the Board, recognizing her strong leadership, contribution, and service on the Board, elected her as the Vice-Chair for 2017. Councilor Johnson will serve as the Chair of SCATBd in 2018.

SCATBd was formed in the late 1980’s to identify and promote transportation improvements in South King County and has grown in membership over the years from four cities to 14. It’s mission is to serve as a South King County forum for information sharing, consensus building, and coordinating, in order to resolve transportation issues and promote transportation programs that benefit the South King County area.

SCATBd adopted the following goals in support of its mission:

Develop and promote a transportation system that will provide personal mobility choices for South County residents consistent with the goals of the Growth Management Act

Develop and promote transportation and related actions that promote and sustain economic development, through efficient movement of people and goods, within the South County and contiguous areas.

Please join us in thanking Councilor Johnson, not only for her service on the SCATBd, but for all she does for our community.

Sincerely,

Mayor Sean P. Kelly