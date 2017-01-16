This Tacoma waterfront facility was a distribution point for coal, mined and sold by the Pacific Coast Coal Company. The view of their depot dates to around 1910. These facilities could both import and export coal by either ship or rail. Pacific Coast Coal once operated coal mines in Newcastle, Issaquah, Black Diamond, Franklin, South Prairie, and Burnett, many of which would have supplied this depot. The coal bunkers to the right were filled from railcars off-loaded by crane from the opposite side. The horse drawn wagon in the center would load from one of the twelve chutes, each dispensed from hoppers containing different sizes and grades of coal. At the time wagons or trucks delivered coal to heat the many Tacoma homes and buildings. This area of Dock Street in Tacoma is now home to the Museum of Glass and close to the Washington State History Museum. The image comes from the Pacific Coast Company collection of photos. Next week features the 500th edition of this column with more about the Pacific Coast Coal Company and its place in Washington state history.