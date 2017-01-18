VOICE of the Valley

House Labor Committee to Hear Paid Family and Medical Leave Proposal on Thursday

By VOICE of the Valley
January 18, 2017
Tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 19, the House Labor Committee will hold a public hearing for Rep. June Robinson’s paid family and medical leave proposal (HB 1116), supported by the Washington Work and Family Coalition.

 

The bill would allow workers to take up to 26 weeks of paid family leave for a new child or a severely-ill family member and 12 weeks of paid medical leave for the worker’s own serious health condition. The new program would be funding by both employees and employers, costing each about $2 a week for the average Washington worker.

study released in November showed strong public support for a new comprehensive paid family and medical leave program, with support across party identification, gender, age and income.

WHAT: Paid Family and Medical Leave Public Hearing

WHO: Washington Work and Family Coalition; health experts, business owners and workers

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, January 19 at 8:00 a.m.

WHERE: House Hearing Room B, John L. O’Brien Building, Capitol Campus

