NOTICE OF SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

By VOICE of the Valley
January 18, 2017
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Black Diamond Planning Commission will hold a Special meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Black Diamond Council Chambers located at 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington.

Items to be discussed at the Special Planning Commission meeting include the following: 1) Public Comments; 2) Approval of Minutes

The agenda for this meeting will be posted the Thursday prior to the meeting at the Council Chambers, City Hall and on the City’s website www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us.

For further information contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700.

DATED this 18th day of January 2017

Katherine Allen,

Deputy City Clerk

