Two Collisions Result in Serious Injuries and Fatality

Two separate collisions occurred over this past weekend leading to the death of one driver and another driver being arrested for investigation of Vehicular Assault.

The first collision occurred on January 13, 2017 at approximately 9:06pm, SB I-405 just north of I-5. A Ford Explorer was traveling SB I-405 at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear bumper of a Toyota Camry. The Explorer rotated and rolled, striking the jersey barrier and coming to rest.

The 35 year old male driver of this vehicle died as a result of this collision. The other individuals involved did not suffer any life threatening injuries. Impairment is believed to have been a factor along with the driver not wearing a seatbelt.