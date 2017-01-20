Park Bond Open House January 24, 2017

Maple Valley residents are encouraged to attend an Open House on Tuesday, January 24th from 8:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. at the Lake Wilderness Lodge to hear more about the City’s 2017 park bond, see what projects are being proposed, and to have their questions answered. Maple Valley Parks and Recreation Director, Greg Brown will be available to answer any questions regarding the Park Bond.

The next informational meeting is scheduled for February 7th.

Exact time and location for this meeting is still to be determined.

For more information, contact Greg Brown, Parks & Recreation Director, at 425-432-9953 or email greg.brown@maplevalleywa.gov

Park Bond Measure Information Page http://www.maplevalleywa.gov/what-s-happening/current-projects/park-bond-measure