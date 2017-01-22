Glaser In Support of Bond

Editor, the VOICE:

As president of the Tahoma School Board, I want to share with our community a decision by the board to unanimously endorse the February 14 Maple Valley parks and recreation bond measure. The board reviewed the city bond proposal and determined that it would provide improved recreation opportunities for the community and our students that are wanted and needed.

Our school board believes that the city parks and recreation bond is well designed and provides benefits to students as well as the overall community. It builds on what the school district has started by providing additional sports fields in Summit Park, adjacent to the new Tahoma High School, and at Lake Wilderness Elementary School when the land becomes available. These fields, when combined with the existing and new fields at Tahoma schools, will help provide space for the unmet demand for sports and recreation facilities in our area. The city and school district collaboration will create recreation and sports facilities at less cost than if they were pursued independently. To put it simply, this is a win-win.

It is rare that the school board lends its endorsement to a ballot measure. However, we believe this bond measure will greatly benefit our students and the community and is deserving of our support.

Please vote on February 14. Thank you.

Mary Jane Glaser

President, Tahoma School Board