Pruning “How To” Talk At Maple Valley Library

Submitted by Cindy Ostermann,

Docent Chairman, Lake Wilderness Arboretum

February is an excellent time for gardeners in the Northwest to prune a wide variety of trees and shrubs to promote healthy, attractive plants during the coming growing season. Cole Stevens, certified arborist and owner/operator of Canopy Solutions LLC, will give us some tips on how to do that successfully during the next Lake Wilderness Arboretum program, EXPLORE . . Pruning With a Certified Arborist – tips for the home gardener and when it is time to call a professional. He will include types of pruning tools, how to prune effectively, and some common errors to avoid as well as explain when to consult a professional.

This free one-hour program is open to the public and will be presented in the Community Room at the Maple Valley Library (21844 SE 248th St) on Saturday, February 4th starting at 10:30 a.m.

Please contact Lake Wilderness Arboretum Foundation at info@lakewildernessarboretum.org for more information.

Additional information on Cole Stevens:

Cole Stevens is a certified arborist who enjoys exploring the outdoors, mountain climbing, and who believes that healthy urban forests are a huge asset to those in our area and should be preserved for future generations. He and his team from Canopy Solutions have volunteered their time and skills in a number of area community projects, including Gaffney’s Grove Maple Valley Disc Golf Course and tree care at Tahoma National Cemetery.