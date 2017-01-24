Washington State Fair hosts Third “Oh Say Can You Sing” Nat’l Anthem Contest

The iconic Washington State Fair grandstand stage once again welcomes rising stars to perform the national anthem before amazing headliners and rodeo competitors perform. Both individuals and groups who are Washington state residents can savor this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by entering the “Oh Say Can You Sing” contest, with video entries due by Feb. 24, 2017. Both vocal groups, individuals and instrumental entries will be accepted in the contest. Video entries can be uploaded on YouTube or submitted by mail. An outline of the official contest rules and procedures, plus complete lyrics of the first verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner” are found at: http://www.thefair.com/contests/details/o-say-can-you-sing. No entry fee is required. After the Feb. 24th deadline, the first round will begin by a panel of judges, who will be looking for overall appeal of the vocal or instrumental performance, and accuracy of lyrics. The top 40 entries will be declared semi-finalists, and will compete live for Round 2, which takes place at the Washington State Spring Fair, April 20-24, 2017. Semi-finalists will receive four gate tickets to the Spring Fair, plus six gate tickets to the Washington State Fair. Judges will select the top 20 entries from the second round, as well as one wild card entry selected by the public. Three alternates will also be selected. Each winner will perform the national anthem at one of the 2017 Washington State Fair concerts and/or rodeo performances, Sept. 1-24, 2017. The 21 grand prize winners will receive one-night double occupancy standard hotel accommodations for winners who live outside a 100-mile radius of the Washington State Fair Event Center, six tickets to the concert or rodeo performance for which they are performing the national anthem, $200 cash, and a Fair gift bag. Cost of the meals, transportation, gratuities, and all other expenses not specified as part of the prize package are the sole responsibility of the winner. The Washington State Fair is one of the biggest fairs in the world, and the largest in the Pacific Northwest. It started in 1900 in Puyallup, and welcomes over one million guests to the single largest attended event in the state. Star-studded entertainment, the PRCA Rodeo, rides, exhibits, food, flowers and animals are mainstays of the 21-day event that kicks off the Friday of Labor Day weekend. For more info about the Sept. 1-24, 2017 Washington State Fair (closed Tuesdays), visit www.thefair.com.