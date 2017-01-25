Man ran over-killed by car prowler

Just after 2:30 this afternoon police received a call of a shooting at Beaver Lake Park in the 2500 block of 244 Ave SE in Sammamish. When police arrived they found a man on the ground in the parking lot that had been run over by a car.

Police learned the man and his girlfriend were walking their dog in the park when they saw someone breaking into their car. The man ran to his car and confronted the suspect who got into another vehicle and then tried to run him over. The man fired shots at the suspect vehicle but was struck and killed when the vehicle hit him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office once family has been notified.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gold or tan SUV. There is no suspect description at this time. Detectives are asking anyone who was at the park and may have witnessed the incident to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.