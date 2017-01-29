Woman Arrested For Homicide for Beaver Lake Murder

King County Sheriff’s detectives arrested the woman at a house in Skyway around noon on Saturday. Detectives believe she is the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a 22 year old man at Beaver Lake Park on Wednesday.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle that was used in the homicide. Police obtained video of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene of the homicide by a citizen that caught it on a dash camera.

The vehicle is believed to be a mid 2000’s Gold Infiniti mid-size SUV with 5 point chrome wheels.

If you have information about this vehicle call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3111 or 911.