City Beat Updated 1-31-17

Black Diamond

http://www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us

Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, January 5, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Ordinance No. 17-1086, granting to CCD Black Diamond Partners, LLC a non-exclusive franchise to use and occupy certain public rights-of-way for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, and operating private storm drainage systems, including rain gardens and bio retention systems; irrigation systems, including reclaimed water distribution; landscape lighting. Failed 2-3 (Morgan, Weber, Pepper voting no)

Ordinance No. 17-1087, granting to Astound Broadband LLC, a nonexclusive telecommunications franchise to install, construct, maintain, repair and operate a telecommunications system. Failed 2-3 (Morgan, Weber, Pepper voting no)

Ordinance No. 17-1085, adopting new Stormwater Management Manual regulations and amending Chapter 14.04 of the Black Diamond Municipal Code. Passed 5-0 as amended

Resolution No. 17-1141, rejecting a contract between the City of Black Diamond and Keating Bucklin and McCormack. Passed 3-2 (Edelman, Deady voting no) Denied by the Mayor as the Council cannot improperly interfere with the mayor’s authority to sign contracts.

Motion to consent for the Mayor to assert her $15,000 authority for the necessary consultants for the Arboretum. Passed 4-1 (Morgan voting no)

Maple Valley

www.maplevalleywa.gov

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, January 23, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Resolution No. R-17-1129 authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement for Professionals Services C-16-1263 between the City of Maple Valley and Olympic Environmental Resources, Inc., for provision of management of the 2017-2018 Grant funded Recycling Collection Events.

Resolution No. R-17-1130 constituting Final Acceptance of the Public Works Construction Contract T-38 216th Avenue SE – from SE 272nd to SE 283rd Road Improvement Project and authorizing staff to close out the contract with Active Construction Inc.

Council consensus confirming appointment of Brent Pennington as a regular voting Public Arts Commissioner.