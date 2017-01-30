VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Top Stories
City of Maple Valley gets King County funds for Summit Park

City of Maple Valley gets King County funds for Summit Park

By VOICE of the Valley
January 30, 2017
200
0
Share:

On January 25, 2017, King County Council Member Reagan Dunn presented the City of Maple Valley Mayor Sean P. Kelly, Deputy Mayor Dana Parnello, Councilor Linda Johnson, and City Manager Laura Philpot a check that represents Council Member Dunn’s work advocating for Maple Valley Parks.  Through his efforts, he was able to have $155,000.00 set as a line item in the King County Budget.  The money from the line item designated for Maple Valley’s Summit Park. The City Council, staff, and residents thank him for his efforts and dedication to Maple Valley.

Tagsblack diamondcommunitycouncilcovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Woman Arrested For Homicide for Beaver Lake ...

Next Article

Tom Deady, Sr. Passed Away

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.