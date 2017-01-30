City of Maple Valley gets King County funds for Summit Park
On January 25, 2017, King County Council Member Reagan Dunn presented the City of Maple Valley Mayor Sean P. Kelly, Deputy Mayor Dana Parnello, Councilor Linda Johnson, and City Manager Laura Philpot a check that represents Council Member Dunn’s work advocating for Maple Valley Parks. Through his efforts, he was able to have $155,000.00 set as a line item in the King County Budget. The money from the line item designated for Maple Valley’s Summit Park. The City Council, staff, and residents thank him for his efforts and dedication to Maple Valley.
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.