Maple Valley Senior News Updated 1-31-17

The Senior Program of Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below). Call 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts. for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Classes, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a $5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Home pick-ups for trips are available for $1 each way inside or outside MV city limits. Trip costs include all Community Center expenses. Please note: if you are just “dropping in” for an activity (like Bingo) and/or a cup of coffee, we ask that you pay a “drop-in” fee of $1 (in the donation box).

PLEASE NOTE: Our Senior Program has free bus tickets for anyone that might have a need. When any car owner renews his tabs, he can check the box to receive transit tickets. If you choose to do this, we would happily take any free tickets as your donation.

Tuesday, February 7 – Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Tour – Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people’s health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people—especially those with the fewest resources—have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Visitor Center takes visitors of all ages on an interactive journey that brings to life the connections we share with others across the globe. Leave GMVCC at 9:45 a.m. Cost is $25; bring money for your lunch.

Sunday, February 12 – Red and White Ball Dinner Dance – Our annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Dinner will be a full-course buffet catered by EJ’s Catering. Music will be provided by “The Pardners.” Join us for great food, fun, and dancing! Admission is $10 per person, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Event runs 5-8pm; doors open at 4:30. Seating is limited, so make your reservations at the front desk now!

Thurs., February 16 50+ Bunco – Gather your friends and join us for a fun afternoon of laughter, socializing, and PRIZES while playing this simple, addictive dice game! You do not need to know how to play, we will teach you. The fun will go from 12:30-3:00pm in Main Hall. Bring a snack to share if you would like. Just $5 to play! Reserve your spot at the front desk.

Tues., February 21 – Bellevue Arts Museum: Divine Ammunition – Using guns and ammunition, Al Farrow creates sculptures of reliquaries, cathedrals, synagogues, mosques, mausoleums, and other devotional objects. The artist denigrates no one belief in his work, being mindful, discriminating, and probing toward all. His striking composite depictions of religious architectural structures are meticulously realized and perfectly scaled. Gun-barrel towers and domes built of bullets not only compel the viewer to consider the present, but also recall the history of conflict. The artist’s material choices may be jarring, but they also provoke awe and inspire reflection. We will leave GMVCC at 10:00 am. Cost is $23 plus $10 admission at the door. Bring money for lunch after the museum visit.

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them.

Computer Assistance – Sorry to say we no longer have a volunteer to help you with your computer problems, but if you or someone you know is interested, we would sure like to talk to you! Call 425-432-1272.

Mon., Thurs., and Fri. at 9 a.m. Walking Group Meeting in the Center’s lobby each Monday, Thursday, and Friday at 9:00 am, we will walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; distances will be loosely marked. Bring your water, your coffee, your leashed pup (with waste bags), or a 2-legged walking buddy. Tracy or Jamie will accompany you on each outing, rain or shine. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Please check in with Tracy or Jamie before starting. Cost: $1 to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 9:30-10:30 “Aging Well Yoga” Candi will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $23; 8- class punch card is $44; 12-class punch card is $60; drop in rate is $6. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in “The Den.” Call with any questions.

Mon., Wed. and Fri. at 10:30 Move Strong Exercise. “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. Exercise each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:30. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note, no exercise on party days.

Weds. at 2:30 Adult Line Dancing Join Janie to learn the joys of Line Dancing. Good fitness and fun all at the same time. Wear light-weight comfortable clothes and leather-soled shoes (or shoes that are conducive to dancing). Bring your own water bottle. Cost is $5 for drop-ins or $50 for a pre-paid ticket good for 11 classes. Call 425-432-1272 to learn more.

Fris. at 1:00 Painting – Calling all painters (all mediums) to paint, socialize, offer and give artistic “suggestions” each Fri from 1:00-4:00. Absolutely no experience is necessary; all levels of ability are welcome. Suggested donation is $1.

SOCIALS & GAMES

Suggested donation of $1 for Ping Pong and other games (Bingo times might vary because of holidays and parties.)

Mons. – Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30-4:00

Weds. – 2nd & 4th Weds Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 (in the Den); Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

Fris. – Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00; Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

MENU

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri., at 12:00. For those age 60+ registered with ADS (Aging & Disability Services) living in King County there is a suggested donation of $3. For all others there is a $6 fee. PLEASE NOTE: all menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., February 1: Chicken salad sandwich, spinach salad, raspberries & blueberries, milk

Fri., February 3: Tomato Soup with grilled cheese, spinach salad, cottage cheese, pineapple, milk

Mon., February 6: French bread pizza, green salad, apple slices, milk

Wed., February 8: Quiche, sausage, cinnamon rolls, oranges, milk

Fri., February 10: Loaded baked potatoes, carrot salad, berry cup, root beer floats, milk

NEED A RIDE? Dial-a-Ride. Due to a lack of funding, we are sorry to say that we are no longer able to offer this service. See “Volunteer Transportation” below for rides to medical appointments.

The Community Center Shuttle – Mon, Wed, and Fri between 9:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. provides rides to the Center for Programs and lunch. Van rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation – Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Tracy at 425-432-1272 to arrange a FREE ride. This Volunteer Program is now in need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments please call the above number to volunteer.

Please take note: call us with your transportation needs at least one week ahead of your appointment.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Foot Care Call for an appointment. “Karen’s Foot Care” is offered on the 1st & 3rd Friday of each month and the 3rd Thurs. Price is $27. Please call to make an appointment. Scholarships are available for those with limited income.

Fri: Blood Pressure Check: 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00.

SERVICES

Meals on Wheels: (by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Seattle Senior Services (call 206-448-5767 or www.seniorservices.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Information and Referral Our knowledgeable staff is available to answer your questions and assist you in finding in-home care, financial assistance, senior housing, nutrition options, and transportation alternatives.

Free Pet Food for low-income seniors.

Free Walking Aids & Bathroom Equipment (call for current items)

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT GMVCC – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center (GMVCC) is looking for people-friendly volunteers to have a fun experience while giving back to the people of Maple Valley. Currently, we are looking for fill-in Front Desk Assistance. For more information on the Front Desk position, contact Stephanie at stephb@maplevalleycc.org. Application and background check required. Check out our website www.maplevalleycc.org for more information on what the Center has to offer.