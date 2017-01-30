Players Needed for Adult Coed Kickball Team

Maple Valley Parks & Recreation is searching for males and females to create an adult coed kickball team to play this spring.

Games are on Sundays between 1:00-6:00pm at Ravensdale Park.

The season runs March 12-May 21, 2017 and teams will play 8 games. Player fee is only $58 and a team t-shirt is included. 12 players are needed by Friday, March 3. No kickball experience necessary to join this recreational team. Ages 18+.

Registration is now open for the spring kickball league. Register your team online by visiting our website www.maplevalleywa.gov/fun or call the recreation office at (425) 432-9953.