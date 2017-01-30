Police News Updated 1-31-17

Black Diamond

On January 14 at 9:19 a.m. on the 32600 block of Railroad Ave., an officer viewed several subjects walking near the entrance to a business. When the subjects saw the police car, they ran around to the rear of the building. The officer attempted to locate the subjects, but was unsuccessful. The building was checked and found to be secure.

On January 14 at 8:39 a.m. on the 25100 block of Roberts Dr., officers were dispatched to an animal complaint. The reporting party said there was a deer lying in their carport and they thought it was dying. Officers arrived on scene and the deer was walking around the yard. Officers tried to approach it, however, the deer ran away into the woods.

On January 13 at 7:34 p.m. on the 31500 block of 3rd Ave., officers responded to a report of a dispute. The reporting party stated a vehicle had been following them closely as well as tried to pass them multiple times. It scared them so they pulled into a parking lot. The other driver then pulled up next to them and yelled at them before leaving the scene. Officers were able to contact the other driver, who stated he made a bad choice and should not have yelled.

Covington

On January 12 at 5:05 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., a known male entered a business that he had been trespassed from several months earlier. He was then observed with a cart selecting three boxes of diapers and a box of wipes before exiting the business without attempting to pay for the items. Upon contact, the male left the cart full of diapers and fled the scene. Check of the area ended with negative results. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor with recommended charges for the male of Theft, 3rd degree, and Criminal Trespass, 1st degree.

On January 10 at 11:46 a.m. in the area of SE 272nd St. and Hwy. 18, a male was contacted underneath an overpass. The male, who had been warned before about being in the location, stated he had just arrived. He was given a trespass warning letter.

On January 4 at 1:35 p.m. on the 17000 SE 270th Pl., while attempting to arrest a male that was witnessed shoplifting at a business, the male struggled. Search of the male revealed small bags of a crystal looking substance, that tested positive as meth. The stolen property had been recovered prior to officer’s arrival. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for investigation of Theft and Attempt Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act (the amount did not meet filing standards for felony). The male was also trespassed from the business.

King County

On January 15 at 4 p.m. on the 29300 block of 215th Pl. SE, a vehicle was observed pulling up and stopping by a resident’s property before backing up to a group of mailboxes. After the driver drove off, the resident went down to check the mailbox and found the locked door open and no mail inside. Upon closing the box, it was found that the lock was loose and did not provide a secure seal.

On January 12 at 5:33 a.m. on the 14100 block of SE Renton/Maple Valley Rd., a vehicle was observed with its hazard lights on. Three males stated they had run out of gas. Check of the males revealed one had a felony warrant for Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrant.

On January 14 between noon and 3 p.m. of January 16 on the 15800 block of SE 184th, someone attempted to steal a heat pump. The pump was found moved off its concrete pad with wires cut.

On January 10 at 3:13 p.m. on the 13900 block of SE 173rd Pl., a female was observed driving a vehicle without any plates. Upon contact, check of the female revealed she had a warrant for Assault, 4th degree. She was booked into the Regional Justice Center on her warrant.

On January 8 at 8:04 p.m. on the 19600 block of SE 240th St., a male flagged down a deputy and told the deputy that he had a warrant and wanted to turn himself in. Check of the male revealed he had a warrant for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. The male was booked into Kent Jail for his warrant.

On January 7 at 7:30 p.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a male was observed getting into the back of a truck. Stolen items from a metal tool box in the bed included a crimping tool, dikes, titanium hammer, and other hand tools.

Maple Valley

On January 12 at 2:58 a.m. on the 26900 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a male and female were observed in a vehicle with fogged windows parked in a business parking lot. After being awakened, the male stated they ran out of gas and did not have any money. He further stated they were waiting for morning to get help from family. Check of the male revealed he was a registered sex offender and the address he gave was not one of his listed addresses. They were told to move on.

On January 11 at 8:20 p.m. on the 22900 block of SE 269th St., a resident reported that an unknown person opened their front door and when their dog barked, the person slammed the door. Check of the area ended with negative results.

On January 7 at 10 p.m. on the 24400 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, while passing 2 males walking along the road, one male made a hand gesture at the officers in a patrol vehicle and yelled an obscenity. After the males jaywalked across the road, they were contacted and both were observed to be intoxicated. Refusing to obey commands from the officers, the males were held for disorderly conduct. One male was booked into Kent Jail for Disorderedly Conduct, while the other male was released at his residence.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree