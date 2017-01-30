Tom Deady, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, in Puyallup, Washington, at the age of 83, after a yearlong struggle with ALS.

Tom is predeceased by his parents Helen and Joe Sr, and his sisters Marie and Patti.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Beth, of 58 years, his brother Joe Jr, his four sons; Tom Jr (Karen), Troy, James (Rita) and Brock (Tamie), and 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Tom was born in Seattle in 1933, he served 4 years in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Tom was always an artist and spent the majority of his life as a Master Wood Craftsman. His furniture is appreciated worldwide.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tom’s name to the ALS Association (www.alsa-ec.org).

We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the VA for the care that they provided for Tom.

Funeral service to be at All Saints Catholic Church, in Puyallup on Tuesday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. located at 503 3rd St. Puyallup, WA 98371.

Internment at Tahoma National Cemetery.

Go to Tuell-Mckee website for further info.