Artist Trust 2017 Grants for Artist Projects (GAP) Opens!

Artist Trust’s 2017 Grants for Artist Projects (GAP) application is now available. GAP, one of Artist Trust’s flagship funding programs and the largest grant program for individual artists in Washington State, is open to Washington artists of all disciplines. The deadline to apply is midnight, May 15, 2017. GAP will award $90,500 to a total of 61 recipients, including one one-month residency at Centrum in Port Townsend, WA. Artist Trust is proud to offer its 29th consecutive year of GAP funding.

Each recipient will receive $1,500 for new or in-progress projects. Funds can be used for anything from supplies and studio space to installations and travel. Details can be found in the guidelines here .

Since 1988, GAP has been offered annually by Artist Trust to help emerging and established artists across Washington State launch or complete new artistic projects. Previous recipients include D.K. Pan, Jade Solomon Curtis, Bryan Willis, Pat Graney, Juan Alonso-Rodriguez, and Lisa Kinoshita.

Artist Satpreet Kahlon, 2016 GAP recipient, says of her award, “I am so grateful to have received the Artist Trust GAP Grant. So many artists, myself included, put their hearts, their time, and their money into their work with no expectation of a return on this investment. The money from the GAP Grant will help me fund larger, more ambitious work that is close to my heart without financial stress.”

Last fall, Artist Trust released its strategic plan through 2019, which included a renewed emphasis on transparency and racial and geographic equity. As part of these twin commitments, Artist Trust provides a robust program of workshops and resources will be available to support interested grant applicants. “How to Apply for an Artist Grant” sessions will be offered across the state in Olympia, Gig Harbor, Twisp, Seattle, Auburn, and Spokane, along with a webinar and Office Hours at Artist Trust’s home office in Seattle. Sites for these programs include community centers, libraries, and arts organizations like the Evergreen Longhouse, Seattle’s historic Washington Hall, and the Langston Hughes Performing Art Institute. All programming features Artist Trust staff who will explain the application process, provide one-on-one feedback, and answer questions. Please check the website for more details and a full programming schedule.