David Fields Passed Away

Dave Fields

October 20, 1944 to February 9, 2017

Dave Fields, longtime Hobart resident passed away suddenly February 9, 2017.

Dave served in the Army, then married his wife Alice, became a Deputy Sheriff and volunteer Fireman in Colorado. They moved to Kirkland in 1977 where Dave became a real estate appraiser. In 1989 they discovered their Paradise in Hobart.

Dave was a member of the Greater Maple Valley Area Council for over 20 years including terms as Treasurer, Vice-Chair and Chair. He volunteered with the King County Sheriff’s Department at Precinct 3 and Fire District 43 where he put his Ham Radio skills to use to improve the disaster planning system.

He was the architect of the Cedar County movement giving voice to Rural Residents. Several State Legislators have said we don’t have Tolls on Highway 18 because of Dave.

Please join us in celebrating his life, accomplishments and 50 years of marriage to his wife Alice.

Services will be held at the Hobart Community Church, April 8, 2017 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Playground Fund at the Hobart Community Church.