VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Hop On In to the Black Diamond Community Center on Saturday April 15th

Hop On In to the Black Diamond Community Center on Saturday April 15th

By VOICE of the Valley
April 4, 2017
43
0
Share:

Hop on in to the Black Diamond Community Center on Saturday, April 15th, at 9am for the annual Easter Breakfast.

Breakfast is served at 9am, and the Easter egg hunt happens after breakfast is done, about 10am.

The raffle for baskets also starts at 10am.

Cost is $5 for adults, and $3 for children age 13 and under.  Bring extra cash for raffle tickets.

This event is hosted by the Maple Valley Black Diamond Rotary.

Proceeds support the Black Diamond Community Center’s Food Bank and Senior Program.

Call 360-886-1011 for questions and to make reservations for large groups.

Tagsblack diamondchildrenchurchcommunitycovingtoneventsfundraiserhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Artist Trust 2017 Grants for Artist Projects ...

Next Article

David Fields Passed Away

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.