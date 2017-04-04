Hop On In to the Black Diamond Community Center on Saturday April 15th

Hop on in to the Black Diamond Community Center on Saturday, April 15th, at 9am for the annual Easter Breakfast.

Breakfast is served at 9am, and the Easter egg hunt happens after breakfast is done, about 10am.

The raffle for baskets also starts at 10am.

Cost is $5 for adults, and $3 for children age 13 and under. Bring extra cash for raffle tickets.

This event is hosted by the Maple Valley Black Diamond Rotary.

Proceeds support the Black Diamond Community Center’s Food Bank and Senior Program.

Call 360-886-1011 for questions and to make reservations for large groups.